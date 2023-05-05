djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Just about the highest point in biblical topography finds Abraham on the mountain of sacrifice with his beloved, Isaac (Genesis 22). If you happen to make it all the way to Mount Moriah, you may find hewn into the very rock the words of one of the great philosophers: “No one is so great as Abraham! Who is capable of understanding him?” (Soren Kierkegaard).

Newsletters

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you