Just about the highest point in biblical topography finds Abraham on the mountain of sacrifice with his beloved, Isaac (Genesis 22). If you happen to make it all the way to Mount Moriah, you may find hewn into the very rock the words of one of the great philosophers: “No one is so great as Abraham! Who is capable of understanding him?” (Soren Kierkegaard).
Abram, a native of that great ancient city Ur of the Chaldees (in what is now called Iraq), staggers the imagination, mostly because he did all the faithful things he did without the benefit of a prayer meeting or a book or a sanctuary or anything else most would consider normal religion. Contemporary homebodies recoil at the thought of moving without AC’d vans, GPS and fat bank accounts. Imagine leaving the country without so much as a map. Abram did it.
At least 10 times (lists and numbers vary), Abraham faced tests of faith. Some were of his own making, yes; some, not so much. One exam was so flabbergasting that he and wife, Sarah, wound up naming their promised child Laughter, as if they could ever forget the screwball notion of senior citizens having a baby.
But Mount Moriah? Abraham’s great move of faith was not his willingness to sacrifice his son. You can imagine the number of ancients who adored their children yet went through with it anyway in order to appease heaven. The gobsmacking miracle was that Abraham stopped. And thus emerged a brand-new idea. Child sacrifice: As far from the divine mind as east from west.
Abraham the Father of Faith. The Friend of God. But it only came on the far side of the abyss. “That which we obtain too cheaply we esteem too lightly” (Thomas Paine). The old revolutionary atheist may not have espoused faith, but he sure hit that nail on the head. I mean, right smack on.
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.