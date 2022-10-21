Familiarity may not breed contempt, but it sure can strangle the learning process. Consider the famous "great commandment" in the synoptics. "'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.'"
Here's how the original Hebrew Bible reference gives it (KJV): "You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your strength." "Heart," for the ancient Jew, equaled a human being's decision-making and emotional center. To get a clear picture of loving with 100% heart, imagine the goofy ways someone head-over-heels in love can behave.
"Soul" does not refer to some little something inside your body. "Soul" is your entire being. Your life. When you sing or play or speak "with soul," it shows all over you. It almost gives off a glow, like Count Basie at the 10-foot grand piano, conjuring keyboard magic and conducting his orchestra. Please Google him if you don’t know.
In ancient Hebrew, the word "strength" serves as an intensifier that can be translated "much-ness." Does this sound weird? Think of a coach exhorting a team to "give 1,000%," and you'll be on the right track. The KJV translates it "might."
Two other oddities, for what they are worth: In the Greek Old Testament, "heart" becomes "mind," since the Greeks had different ideas about human physiology. And in the Aramaic Bible, "strength" morphs into "possessions," wealth being the best example of some people’s power. Love God with all your money.
What do you get with all this wrapped up in Jesus' too-familiar quotation? There is almost no place under the sun where you cannot show God how much you love. Two New Testament epistles, in fact, make the even more audacious claim that you don’t have to bother trying to figure out where God is in order to love God. "The whole law is fulfilled in one word: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.'"
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.