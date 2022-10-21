djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Familiarity may not breed contempt, but it sure can strangle the learning process. Consider the famous "great commandment" in the synoptics. "'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.'"

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

