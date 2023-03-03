djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

When people describe God as holy, they usually mean that God must be a perfectly nice sort of fellow. But they may confess that with crossed fingers after reading certain parts of the Bible. More than a few examples might tempt you to conclude that God is not good or insist in scornful disgust that the good God is nothing but a silly figment of human imagining. Running references would take much too much space here.

Newsletters

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you