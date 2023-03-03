When people describe God as holy, they usually mean that God must be a perfectly nice sort of fellow. But they may confess that with crossed fingers after reading certain parts of the Bible. More than a few examples might tempt you to conclude that God is not good or insist in scornful disgust that the good God is nothing but a silly figment of human imagining. Running references would take much too much space here.
Just consider all the business in the wilderness after the flight from slavery. People on occasion got so mad at Moses, they threatened to stone him to death, did you know? The first genuine worship service outside of Egypt turned into a drunken sprawl of idolatrous sexual excess that would have gone viral on social media in a flash.
If you can’t identify with this sort of flagrant immorality, then the constant moaning and groaning in the desert may hit closer to home. Chronic complaining makes the short list of reasons why one generation died before entering the land of promise (see 1 Corinthians 10). Do you believe attitude is powerful enough to keep you at arm’s length from your best?
Human sinfulness, though, is not the hardest part to swallow. That distinction goes to all of the images that, on the surface, make God seem like a petulant, random-willed despot just waiting for us to mess up and more than ready to destroy. “I love Jesus, but I’m not so sure about God,” one honest child confessed.
“This historic Christian doctrine of the divinity of Christ does not simply mean that Jesus is like God.
It is far more radical than that. It means that God is like Jesus” (Elton Trueblood). And just one glimpse of Jesus, the Holy One, outsmarting The Destructor in the wilderness of temptation can shift your whole perspective. “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.