That stern-souled church reformer John Calvin writes at the start of his most famous work that human beings are an idol-crazed bunch. We just crank out idols to worship, according to Calvin. You might think of an idol as something like the handheld statue that Indiana Jones pursues in the first 10 minutes of the greatest movie ever made, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Earbuds, iPhones and smart TVs bear witness to how easy it is to bow before something without even realizing that you are doing it. That’s why some of us put away toys and such for hours, days, whole seasons. These inanimate objects smuggle their way into hearts quite quickly. (Silence and solitude, btw, are two solid ways to uncover idolatry.)
But it gets much tougher. The gifted musician, the powerhouse athlete, the glib orator, the magical mechanic, the jaw-dropping prom queen all run the risk of deifying their gifts or the tools of their trade. And what if I suggested to you that we often do the same thing with loved ones, too?
Near the end of the fantasy “The Great Divorce” (once again, C.S. Lewis), a bitter woman on the outskirts of the heavenly realms demands to see her son, killed years earlier. She proceeds to have a conversation with her brother, now a heavenly guide, who tells her the shocking truth: Her so-called love for her son not only supplanted her love for God, not only destroyed her other relationships, but her love ceased to be love at all.
“There is but one good; that is God. Everything else is good when it looks to him and bad when it looks away from him.” Is it not an awesome thought? It would seem that there is no end to the ways you can praise God. Or rebel. “What do you have that you did not receive?” (1 Corinthians 4:7).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.