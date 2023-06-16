djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

That stern-souled church reformer John Calvin writes at the start of his most famous work that human beings are an idol-crazed bunch. We just crank out idols to worship, according to Calvin. You might think of an idol as something like the handheld statue that Indiana Jones pursues in the first 10 minutes of the greatest movie ever made, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Newsletters

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Tags

Recommended for you