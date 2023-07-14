djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

The book called Proverbs makes no bones about it. “The principle thing is wisdom; therefore get wisdom, and in all your getting, get understanding.” Critics lash out at perceived sexist language because the book harps on “the adulterous woman” as the epitome of evil. But did you know that Proverbs depicts wisdom as a beautiful woman? “Wisdom, she cries out in the streets.”

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

