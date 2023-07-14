The book called Proverbs makes no bones about it. “The principle thing is wisdom; therefore get wisdom, and in all your getting, get understanding.” Critics lash out at perceived sexist language because the book harps on “the adulterous woman” as the epitome of evil. But did you know that Proverbs depicts wisdom as a beautiful woman? “Wisdom, she cries out in the streets.”
Then along comes dear, dour Ecclesiastes and its sullen proclamation that wisdom is almost a complete waste of time. “Everything is a chasing after wind.” And if that isn't enough, you also get this: “In much wisdom is much sorrow.” Pessimists line up at Ecclesiastes’ door for more proof that life in essence is devoid of meaning.
Remember your Sunday school lessons. Wisdom = Applied knowledge: In other words, knowledge in service of the greater good. A wise soul doesn’t just fill your cup but hands you one much larger than you’ve ever held, brimming with good, high-proof stuff. In the words of one critic, the wisdom of Kurt Vonnegut, that broken-hearted, hilarious truth-teller, “makes everyone else seem like hypocrites.” Someone like Mr. Vonnegut allows you to see with such clear eyes.
But here’s a question: Are depression and dejection the inevitable companions of sages and comics? Must a deep mind bear the crushing burdens of feeling like a powerless god in this wild and fallen and fragile world?
Images of laughing Jesus - at home with kiddos and geezers, sayer of “lovely and puzzling things” (Vonnegut), as ready with a joke as Groucho Marx, lover of skewering pompous, bloated religiosity - suggests otherwise. You may not be able to buy into it. But the cheerful Galilean philosopher enraged professional clerics and politicians because he got such a bang out of living. “I delight to do thy will, O my God” (Psalm 40:8).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.