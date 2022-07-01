It (almost) never fails. Someone gets serious about church or the Bible, buys a big, new copy of the scriptures, then announces that the first thing to be studied will be the Book of Revelation. It happens that way almost every single time.
The book’s actual title, The Apocalypse, refers to a grand, spiritual unveiling. Want a few similes? Remember when Dorothy and her three friends discover that the great wizard is a funny old wit of a man from Kansas? Remember the first time you realized how beautiful your mother was? Remember when something clicked into place and all those 88 ivory keys before you started to make sense and music happened? Apocalypse = Opening what was closed, not necessarily “gloom, despair and agony on me.”
A class forced me last month to confront the fact that in recent weeks, I had ventured into a closed-minded posture. Nothing wounds me so much as the thought of being narrow-minded or judgmental, so the conviction was rude and wrong and right on the money. That being confessed, I’m about to espouse a pretty narrow view of Revelation.
The last book in your New Testament, filled with all those dragons and multi-headed beasts and plagues and palaces and golden boulevards, is not a roadmap of the future. It is a map of all human history. In other words, the great conflict of light versus darkness goes on and on. Or as Tommy Lee Jones said in a great movie: “The world is always coming to an end, and the only way these people get on with their lives is that they do not know about it.”
Two more opinions, for what they are worth. Revelation covers little uncharted territory in the biblical realm. Please plumb the depths of scripture to check me on this. And in the end, Revelation reiterates a huge promise of much better things than money or political influence or luxury’s lap could ever offer. “God will be with them.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.