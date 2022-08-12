djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

The following is a preacher story, which means that it may or may not have happened: A certain club once gave a pin to a member for being the most humble of them all, then later took the pin away from him after he started wearing it in public.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

