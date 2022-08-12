The following is a preacher story, which means that it may or may not have happened: A certain club once gave a pin to a member for being the most humble of them all, then later took the pin away from him after he started wearing it in public.
Humility is a tough nut to crack. Anything worthwhile is. "Create in me a clean heart," for example. Here, the word heart means not the blood-pumping organ but the center of human thought, feeling and choosing. It is far easier to untangle the phrase than to get a brand new heart, yes?
When it comes to humility, a typical assumption is that humility wears plain, ordinary clothes, doesn't spend much money, lives in austere surroundings and never speaks above a whisper. The problem is that a rattlesnake of a spirit may comport itself in the exact same way. Appearances can be deceiving. Did you know that humility could look quite dashing in a tuxedo and top hat?
As with so many things, Professor C.S. Lewis helps out a great deal. Lewis once made the observation that if you ever happened to meet a genuinely humble person, "all you will think about him is that he seemed a cheerful, intelligent chap who took a real interest in what you said to him. … He will not be thinking about humility. He will not be thinking about himself at all. "
For heaven's sake, when was the last time you considered humility to be the source of cheer? That getting yourself off your mind might be the shortest trip toward learning to be at home in your own skin? Maybe that's why when it came to Jesus, so many had trouble accepting that he might be the Messiah. He just didn't come across like you'd expect from the Lord of the universe. "Isn't this the carpenter's son?"
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.