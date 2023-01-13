It is now the Season of Epiphany. No more angel promises or choruses. After the birth comes the day-to-day challenge of becoming a family. For some new mothers, depression dogs them in the after-birth’s denouement.
But it is far from the end. Everything that has happened and everything that is about to happen - the guiding star, visitors from the East bearing gifts fit for a king’s burial, other strange promises - point to things still years removed. Jesus’ birth heralds his death. And so the story keeps unfurling. Shepherds go back to shepherding, though maybe with a new look in the eyes. And Mary (and Joseph, too), left with more than a thought or two to ponder.
Life after the big party? Here you find all those coping with the hard realities of everyday life after a moment or two on the top. Addicts keep doping to make sure the party keeps going. The holy family gives a clue about a better way. “After eight days had passed, it was time to circumcise the child; and he was called Jesus, the name given by the angel before he was conceived in the womb” (Luke 2:21). In other words, they did the next thing.
It may be a bit late for a pep talk for the new year. But then again, isn’t it a big mistake (one of the biggest?) to assume you get just one shot at a new beginning? The best way to start a new day or a new year or a new anything? Don’t spend too much time thinking about this and that and the other. Do the next right thing. Then the next. And so forth.
“God comes to us disguised as our life.” And your mundane, everyday acts can be your own guiding star in the face of unfolding time. “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might.” (Ecclesiastes 9:10)
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.