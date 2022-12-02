To ask how religion works in the nitty gritty is to ask quite a lovely question. What if some outspoken preacher, for example, proclaims "a season of prayer and fasting" to bring about new spiritual vitality? How does that work?
If prayer and fasting for you have amounted to the spiritual equivalent of dreaded household chores, please don't try to start with a 40-day break from all food and three hours of prayer or more a day. Yes, the gospels say Jesus went without food for more than a month. But best to start slow, as with all new things.
Fasting is not about the badness of food but the human tendency to confuse needs and wants. You need water and nutrients. You don't need coffee or sugar or Wendy's. Sorry. John Wesley fasted meals on Wednesdays and Fridays. You can fast cell phones or earbuds or television or anything else under the sun that adds spice or color to life. Some things you may discover you don't need at all, and you'll wind up saving a few bucks, too.
As far as prayer goes, the big confusion has to do with words. The best prayers involve shutting off a bunch of the words and noises around you in order to make room for an altogether different sort of communication. Having scripture nearby helps. There are those, of course, who say that to do such a thing is the core of absurdity and that to focus on the unseen is both useless and childish.
But whenever you see something wrong in life, as well as how good life could be, you do the exact same thing. You focus on an unseen future, and then you step into the possibilities. This is why some like to walk while they pray. It helps remind you that your feet (and hands and mouth, etc) will probably help your prayers to be answered. Thank God that you don't have to do it all on your own. "Underneath are the everlasting arms."
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.