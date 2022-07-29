You may recall the ominous declaration in "Revenge of the Sith" spoken by Anakin Skywalker after he has morphed into Darth Vader: "If you're not with me, then you're my enemy. " And the response from a brokenhearted Obi Wan Kenobi: "Only a Sith speaks in absolutes." New Testament students will spot a huge yellow flag at once.
Jesus spoke in absolutes all the time, and not just the "I am" statements of John's gospel. "All authority has been given to me," the end of Matthew quotes him as saying, and the Greek for "all" is straightforward enough. Luke 14:26 has just about the toughest epigram of them all: “Whoever comes to me and does not hate father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, yes, and even life itself, cannot be my disciple."
No doubt he was using exaggeration to make a point, like parents and preachers and politicians do all the time, but his inescapable point was that only one may sit on the throne. What makes such gospel sayings any different than those of some abusive spouse, playground bully or wannabe dictator?
One of the first things to say is that, in terms of political science, "the kingdom of God" has a sovereign, not an elected representative. A monarchy, not a democracy. At Jackie Robinson's funeral, the Rev. Jesse Jackson described heaven as a place "where referees are out of place and only the Supreme Judge of the Universe speaks." Like it or not, there that is.
But when you pay attention to how Jesus related to the weak, afflicted and vulnerable, as well as the powerful and influential and manipulative, you find all popular ideas about power flipped 100% upside down. How many rulers do you know who rule from the absolute bottom? How many believers believe that God operates like this forever and always? "The way up is down."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.