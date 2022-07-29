djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

You may recall the ominous declaration in "Revenge of the Sith" spoken by Anakin Skywalker after he has morphed into Darth Vader: "If you're not with me, then you're my enemy. " And the response from a brokenhearted Obi Wan Kenobi: "Only a Sith speaks in absolutes." New Testament students will spot a huge yellow flag at once.

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

