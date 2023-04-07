It pays to put on your thinking cap when you do biblical theology, especially when it involves texts that have reputations for being monstrously misinterpreted. Isaiah 53:10a is an important example. “And the Lord was pleased to bruise him in infirmity” (Douay-Rheims Bible).
That quotation is part of a quartet of poems in The Book of Isaiah called "Songs of a Suffering Servant." In Jewish exegesis, the servant is Israel caught in the whirlwinds of history. In Christianity, the servant is Jesus. Isaiah 52:13-53:12, the last song, depicts grotesque suffering.
An artist who paints the macabre scene in literal terms will disgust and offend. “Many … were appalled at him — his appearance was so disfigured beyond that of any human being and his form marred beyond human likeness.” And the alleged sociopathology of an Almighty Sadist who delights in others’ suffering is why one famous San Francisco church in the 1970s tore down all its crosses in the name of human progress. The Lord was pleased to hurt??
But if you seek wider contexts, you land on better ground. If you check the verse in other translations, for example, you come across things like, “LORD JEHOVAH chose to prostrate himself and afflict himself” (Aramaic Bible in Plain English). Or, “The Lord also is pleased to purge him from his stroke” (Brenton Septuagint). Conventional scholarship may inform you that these are subpar translations. But they function quite well, thank you, at the very least as commentaries.
You hear it all the time: God is beyond all feeling. The biblical idea, though, is that God is so filled with “the feeling of our infirmities” that the divine weeps at every funeral and mucks and groans through every hideous idiocy of depraved human imagining. “God’s nature is a guarantee that he will always be there” (Gerald Bray). And in the courses of divine history, life springs from the bowels of death. “He shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand” (Isaiah 53:10b).
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.