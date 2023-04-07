djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

It pays to put on your thinking cap when you do biblical theology, especially when it involves texts that have reputations for being monstrously misinterpreted. Isaiah 53:10a is an important example. “And the Lord was pleased to bruise him in infirmity” (Douay-Rheims Bible).

Newsletters

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you