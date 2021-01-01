You find almost no mention of Jesus’ birth outside of Matthew and Luke. The creeds don’t even see fit to point out that without the life of Jesus, none of the rest amounts to a bean hill.
Mark jumps in at adulthood. John sails through the misty eons of eternity. Acts is on about the resurrection and the power of the name. James follows the contours of synoptic teaching. Hebrews lifts up blood sacrifice. Peter exhorts. 1 John loves. Jude excoriates. Amid an avalanche of images, Revelation does float a strange set of images of a wandering mother and child.
The rest of the New Testament tackles pastoral concerns, and the apostle Paul spends his time in Passion week, not Advent or Christmas, to confront most church problems. His famous outline of the contents of faith (1 Corinthians 15) would be the perfect place to drop a note about the birth. But not a peep.
“But when the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship” (Galatians 4:4-5). There it is. One of the few explicit citations, in order to make the following point: “Because you are his sons, God sent the Spirit of his Son into our hearts, the Spirit who calls out, ‘Abba, Father.’ So you are no longer a slave, but God’s child; and since you are his child, God has made you also an heir” (vv. 6-7).
This “time for Jesus” business does carry one nice implication for the first day of a new year. Common Greek had two words for time: Chronos (clock) and kairos (quality). The two become one whenever you embrace your good destiny. “These are evil times, so make every minute count” (Ephesians 5:16).