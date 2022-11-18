I said to the teacher at the end of a fascinating study the other evening, "Thanks, I don't get the chance to geek out much these days." To this, one of my most trusted parishioners responded, "Oh, you get the chance all the time." It didn't take me long to figure out that he referred to this space in the newspaper. I geek out way more here than I do in church.
Just to be clear, the phrase "geek out" means something along the lines of: I believe I could spend all day every day studying or practicing and creating things that probably seem like a total waste of time in the practical, everyday world. My wife laughs at me when I see a new application for a piece of musical theory and start dancing on the ceiling or discover a new root word meaning and lose it a bit
What possible, tangible good could ever come from the study of words, for example? Why don't you give yourself to something more useful (and profitable), like auto mechanics or civil engineering?
One of the greatest of all geeks (J.R.R. Tolkien) said his mother changed his life when she commented on his first story by telling him the phrase "green great dragon" had to be written "great green dragon." He didn't write another story for years but spent all his time studying the intricacies of words and trying to understand why his mother had written that one sentence. And of course, Tolkien's magnum opus, "The Lord of the Rings," is not only a compendium of philology but also a "a religious and Catholic book," without a single printed word about gospel faith in the whole epic.
On the cusp of a day given over wholly to gratitude, I would like to say "thank you" for all those deep, rich, true caverns of beauty and wonder that make it so much easier for me to call myself a believer. "The whole earth is filled with your glory."
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.