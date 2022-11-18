djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

I said to the teacher at the end of a fascinating study the other evening, "Thanks, I don't get the chance to geek out much these days." To this, one of my most trusted parishioners responded, "Oh, you get the chance all the time." It didn't take me long to figure out that he referred to this space in the newspaper. I geek out way more here than I do in church.

Newsletters

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you