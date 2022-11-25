Since last Sunday was Christ the King Sunday, the day that wraps up the Christian year, a bit more on the term “geek” seems quite in order.
The current popular view puts Anthony Michael Hall of “Sixteen Candles” fame in front of the lens, a kid so goofy that he becomes the coolest of the cool. At least, that used to be a primo example. May still be, for all I know. For more helpful context, try “The Big Bang Theory.”
From time to time, you may hear something like, “Everybody’s a geek.” But for those who grew up the hard way, outside popularity circles, this can be about as tough to swallow as someone wearing lensless spectacles for sheer notoriety. Time was when every soul named Eugene or Virgil or Hilda wore inch-thick glasses, had plenty of spare pens in their pockets and served as the butt of the joke.
A friend prompted me to check the history of the word, though, and there is so much more.
“Geek” comes from Germanic and Slavic languages, and the roots carry meanings like “to mock, cheat” or “a fool, dupe, simpleton.” In the U.S. carnival slang of the early 1900s, a geek was a sideshow freak. As in, “an ordinary geek doesn’t actually eat snakes, just bites off chunks of ‘em, chicken heads and rats.” A few years later, a more common usage appears in a work by Jack Kerouac, who was once asked to lecture on “big geek questions.”
But get this. In the history of religion, geek can also refer to someone with a strange set of experiences that make him or her more than a skosh different from the average bear. Seers and swamis and all manner of spiritual teachers and seekers could go by the designation. Considering all the gospels claim he did and said, as well as all the derision and abuse he caught at the end, Jesus might lay claim to the title “King of the geeks,” don’t you think? “We are fools for Christ’s sake” (1 Corinthians 4:10).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.