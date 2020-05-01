These may not get you all the way there, but here are a few happy ideas to help you occupy the rest of your quarantine. Or any time, for that matter. Have fun!
Study any musical instrument. You only need three chords to play lots and lots of songs on a guitar or piano. Watch the great scene from “The Buddy Holly Story” where he teaches two little guys one of his songs in just 30 seconds. Your brain is happier, btw, when you play music. But for this to work, remember what Carlos Santana said: “Really get into it and don’t be jivin.”
Write, cook, crochet or do anything else creative. My mom makes little caps for babies. All parts of our world still need COVID-19 masks. Cooking meals for others is a great way to show that you care and gives you a potent creative outlet. Watch “Pioneer Woman” or “Cake Boss” if you don’t believe me.
Read epic fiction. Yes, reading is creative. Pick some sprawling story that lets you lose yourself in another world. Read “Dune” before the movie comes out this December. “Don Quixote,” “David Copperfield” and “The Count of Monte Cristo” all pay off big-time. You could even tackle “Moby Dick,” if only to be mesmerized by the amount of seafaring data Melville gives.
Memorize inspirational words. For example: “If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels” … “a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet” … “in my end is my beginning.” Mr. Lincoln’s landmark speech only lasts a few seconds. When Maamaw taught, she made her classes learn poetry. Some of her students came to her years later and told her that the verses they memorized in her class sustained them as prisoners of war
Start learning a new language. Have you ever wanted to know Japanese or French or ancient Hebrew? More than enough tools exist online to help you begin to see the world in a completely different way, which is what happens when you study language. “Blessed are the meek” in one French translation morphs into “happy are the debonair!”