In Mark 8, you find a most curious story of Jesus struggling to get a miracle to take. A group of people brought a blind man to him for help (news had already spread about the strange prophet from Galilee). Jesus took the blind man to the outskirts of a village, away from the crowd, spit in his hands and put the saliva on the man’s eyes.
Jesus: “Can you see anything?”
Man: “I see people, but they look like walking trees.” (Consult your nearest commentaries to see all the possibilities this remark opens.)
For Jesus, it meant he had more work to do, because he put his hands on the man’s eyes a second time. “He looked intently and his sight was restored, and he saw everything clearly.”
Methodist superstar Will Willimon cited this as undeniable proof of Jesus’ humanity. The actor Joaquin Phoenix reportedly refused to submit to the spitting during the filming of a movie and denounced with curses and disgust such a program. But the gospel redactors saw no problem with including it in the text, for there it is in black and white. Jesus had to pray twice for a man’s healing. The man one skeptic called “too smart to be anything but an atheist” and one psychotherapist described as a man far ahead of his time.
The word supernatural may make you choke on your breakfast cereal. But if the term refers to that which transcends common human awareness, wouldn’t that make the development of language, the first setting of a broken leg, the polio vaccine supernatural events? Wouldn’t it mean that we as a human race still have “miles to go before we sleep?” A ways to go before we reach a good and happy place? “Trust the slow work of God.”