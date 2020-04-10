As a rule, I intensely dislike so-called Christian entertainment. I would use stronger language than that, but mom’s early teaching about “stupid,” “liar” and other vocabulary words like the one I really want to use right now in this column persists. So I will stick with dislike.
I don’t write this for shock value. Far from it. I write it to make an important point. Most contemporary Christian music is not music, but a paper-thin message infused with the one, four and five chords repeated and repeated and repeated. Most contemporary Christian storytelling has little interest in telling an honest story and much more interest in toeing a popular, traditional line. Sorry.
Give me Horace Silver or Kurt Vonnegut or Pixar any day. Actually, the animation of Pixar communicates spiritual truth more profoundly and winsomely than the vast majority of Christian movies, and without quoting a single Bible verse or showing one church service.
I write all of that to write this. I just saw the trailer for “The Chosen,” a crowd-funded retelling of the Gospel in an ongoing television format, and the three-minute trailer made me weep tears of joy. It felt, looked and sounded real. Human. Beautiful. I hope it is good. I haven’t watched a single episode yet.
When I worked my first rounds as a student chaplain at Carraway Hospital in Birmingham, I would say to my supervisor, “I have a question,” and he would immediately quip, “Jesus is the answer.” I used to think he was just being a smart aleck. Now I understand that he resisted pat answers and forced us to go deeper.
If I believe anything about this mess we are all walking through right now, it is that we long to get in touch with something deeper. Something that transcends the crisis. That’s why I hope “The Chosen” is as good as it seems to be. Why I hope it shows a real Jesus. We sure could use him right about now.