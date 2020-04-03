True confession: I’m a huge fan of Dr. Phil McGraw. He talks plain sense, and his wisdom far outweighs the tabloid scenarios on his show. Besides, some folks really do live life like a story ripped from a supermarket tabloid.
Dr. Phil has been doing a COVID-19 series. The other day he talked to a woman who confessed to hyper-anxiety and to playing the “worst-case-scenario game.” Dr. Phil told her, “When you play that game, play it to the end.” At the end of it, he said, you will see clearly what you can and can’t do, and you will be able to move forward.
A second confession: I have suffered very little from boredom these days. Personally, the quarantine has given me a chance not only to catch my breath and live more deeply with family, it has afforded opportunities to focus on creative priorities. Until she had the stroke and died, Maamaw had the uncanny ability to keep herself productive and creative every day. Maybe my grandmother handed it off to me?
Noting my need for a new prescription and shaving my way toward a new goatee this morning, I saw it like a headline on the mirror, while a dozen new ideas spasmed through my mind: One thing at a time. That’s something else Maamaw and I have in common. “Dear Jesus, please slow me down!” In other words, what is this present moment asking from me?
I guess those who don’t want to do anything now have a built-in excuse. I guess those who have things they want to do will find a way to do them. And for all of us, one ancient philosopher has this to say: “If you are depressed, you are living in the past. If you are anxious, you are living in the future. If you are at peace, you are living in the present” (Lao Tzu). For those demanding a biblical cross-reference: “Eat, drink and enjoy your life, because it is as short as a breath” (Ecclesiastes 5:18).