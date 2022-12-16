Most of what I write for this space is not in first person singular, but what I do choose to write about concerns matters that I feel like I know pretty well.
There are lots of things I’d like to write about, but I don’t feel qualified to do so, especially on deadline. I’d love to make more than a passing reference or two to some lovely ideas in Zen Buddhism that find a home in me, but I won’t. Why? Because I’m not a Zen Buddhist.
The same goes for the bulk of Judaism’s contents. I feel like I know the New Testament way better than I do other scriptures. I also feel like my own spirituality could take a deep-and-wide plunge into a treasure-filled, undiscovered country if I found the time to immerse myself in the law, the prophets, the writings, the Greek canon and the commentaries. But at this point, I don’t know where I will find all that time.
Hanukkah starts at sundown on Sunday. I know some of the contours of the narrative, the mystery of the candle oil that would not quit. But I’ve never celebrated Hanukkah and, sad confession, I’ve never studied the scriptures related to Hanukkah. I considered doing so before I wrote these words, then decided against it.
My earliest memory of Hanukkah? I wondered if my Jewish friends got twice the number of gifts during December. How about that for a spiritual thought. Then you go on to discover all the ugly parts in the history of the people known as Jews and you wonder what kind of gift could atone for such unmerited suffering.
So I suppose all I wanted to write this week is this. Please try not to feel persecuted if someone happens to say “Happy Holidays!” to you this month. Please try to remember that the story is just a bit bigger than your own page. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.