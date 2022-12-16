djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Most of what I write for this space is not in first person singular, but what I do choose to write about concerns matters that I feel like I know pretty well.

Newsletters

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you