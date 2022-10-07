A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, I worked as the religion editor for one of the great newspapers in this country, The Sun Herald. The assignment came not long before I had a set of whacky spiritual experiences that I liken to Alice tumbling down the rabbit hole.
One of my first official meetings as religion editor was with the leadership of the Gulfport synagogue, who told me they feared that they would not receive a fair shake from me. For the life of me, I cannot recall what had worried them. Something I had written? Something I said that day? I suppose I responded by saying that I would do my best to do the right thing.
The next three or so years proved to be a fun run. We had a nice circuit of columnists from across the religious spectrum and ran a few off-the-beaten-path pieces. The Wiccan wedding feature wound up on the Christian talk-show circuit and landed me in a nice bit of trouble. It happens.
Probably my proudest moment, though, came when one of the members of the synagogue called me not long before I left the paper to go to school in Birmingham. She thanked me for all the work I had done. It would seem that whatever anxieties had been were no more. To this day, that thank-you still makes my soul smile.
Keeping yourself super-local is one effective way to stay true to your best self, since it is so much harder to be a scoundrel when you have to look familiar faces right in the eye. Another way: Put into practice something just about every single one of us learned as a child. "Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you: do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets." Try it sometimes.
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.