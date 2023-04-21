djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

My sister-in-law shot to death a water moccasin, maybe two, last weekend. It all started several days ago when I heard a rustling in the leaves that gave me a bit of a shiver. I looked around but saw nothing. A couple of days later, the same sound, only this time I spied a gorgeous, darkish creature, its fat coils resting on the bank of the pond. The reptile must have spotted me first, because after a few seconds, into the water it went.

THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

