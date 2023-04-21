My sister-in-law shot to death a water moccasin, maybe two, last weekend. It all started several days ago when I heard a rustling in the leaves that gave me a bit of a shiver. I looked around but saw nothing. A couple of days later, the same sound, only this time I spied a gorgeous, darkish creature, its fat coils resting on the bank of the pond. The reptile must have spotted me first, because after a few seconds, into the water it went.
I’ve been in the country long enough to know without seeing the head that that serpent was way too thick to be a water snake. But I haven’t done enough target practice to try to take on one by myself. So, sis did it with only a shot or two, and she may have killed the one farther away from her, too, since she didn’t hear anything else after firing. They travel in pairs, I believe.
I have the same reactions every time I see a snake up close. Oh, how beautiful! Oh, be careful! You can call me a wannabe Buddhist or whatever else you wish, but a big part of me also sympathizes with the Crocodile Hunter, who would marvel at close range over the exquisite loveliness and power of a sitting cobra, of all things.
The philosopher in me then wants to puzzle over the contradictions of a beautiful world filled with butterflies and rainbows and maple trees, in contrast with our pretty house cat, who wishes to eat up all the pretty birds outside our window, and that now-dead moccasin, who could have taken me out in a few moments. That kind of superpower demands at least a bit of respect.
Now, if this was going to be a Sunday morning message, I would point out that something (or someone) can astonish you with beauty yet annihilate your soul. “Not all that glitters is gold.” Or in the words of another sage, “There is a way that seemeth right unto man, but the way thereof is death.”
THE REV. EUGENE STOCKSTILL is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.