A word like omnipotence can make the believer sigh a big sigh of relief but also inspire a certain apathy and sloth regarding the human condition. “No worries, God will take care of it.” The same word can make the honest non-believer shrug and say, “So what’s the big deal anyway, if you’re omnipotent?”
So a newcomer might find himself surprised when turning to the famous Luke 2 narrative for the first time. Nothing, not one single thing about the Christmas story, suggests all-powerfulness. Consider the gospel data.
Joseph probably had rock-solid respect throughout his region as a craftsman, but the chances are slim that someone who had set up shop in Nazareth had a bunch of money. “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” went a popular zinger about the Galilean village.
His fiancee, Mary, had some distinguished blood in her veins. But still, a young Jewish girl in that time had next to no power, and one who found herself pregnant out of wedlock had more than her share of trouble.
When the couple arrived in Bethlehem for a national tax census, they found even more trouble. No place to stay. The popular exposition of this has a surly front-desk clerk booting them out of his jam-packed Motel 6, followed by a stern warning that listeners take care to avoid doing the same thing. But the word “inn” in Luke 2 refers to a large family dwelling, suggesting that loving relatives in an overcrowded residence went out of their way to find Mary some privacy nearby, probably a cave.
That’s where you find a baby in the animals’ feeding trough, wrapped in milk cloths. And the great tradition, passed down from generation to generation, insists about this soft-skinned, squirming, helpless infant: Savior of the Universe. The good news? Whenever God wants to enter into the human scene, with all its pain and chaos, God comes with skin on. “Be imitators of God, as beloved children” (Ephesians 5:1).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.