The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

A word like omnipotence can make the believer sigh a big sigh of relief but also inspire a certain apathy and sloth regarding the human condition. “No worries, God will take care of it.” The same word can make the honest non-believer shrug and say, “So what’s the big deal anyway, if you’re omnipotent?”

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

