"Be anxious for nothing," the apostle Paul wrote, and to add insult to injury, he wrote it from a jail cell with a possible death sentence hanging over his head. For those who like to turn to Jesus for extra-special consolation after a tough epistle reading, here is what you wind up getting from him. "You cannot serve your bank account and God at the same time. You can't do anything about tomorrow until tomorrow gets here. Why worry?"
As with upside-down parables like the prodigal son and Jesus' out-there attitudes about moolah, this bit about worry is one of the gospel realities that annoys and, yes, worries church folk the most, though they may never say it out loud.
In the New Testament sense, worry means biting off way more than you can chew. You worry about losing your job, so you lose your energy and your focus and you wind up losing your job. A church split unleashes widespread panic, and "vox populi vox dei" becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. The end of the world is always just around the next corner.
On at least one occasion, Jesus actually had the nerve to get sleepy and fall fast asleep at the worst possible moment, and he only came to when those in the storm-tossed boat woke him and asked why he didn't give a care that the sea was about to swallow all of them. He corrected the wind, the water and the disciples, in that order. "How is it that you have no faith?" (Mark 4:40).
Compassion and empathy make a 100-percent worry-free existence next to impossible. But is it too much to suggest that our souls would know far more peace if we remembered to snack or nap or walk around the block a few times or hum a cheerful tune or watch the stork light on the pond under a golden sky? "Be still and know" (Psalm 46:10).
The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.