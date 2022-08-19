djr-2019-07-19-rel-meditationp1

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

"Be anxious for nothing," the apostle Paul wrote, and to add insult to injury, he wrote it from a jail cell with a possible death sentence hanging over his head. For those who like to turn to Jesus for extra-special consolation after a tough epistle reading, here is what you wind up getting from him. "You cannot serve your bank account and God at the same time. You can't do anything about tomorrow until tomorrow gets here. Why worry?"

Newsletters

The Rev. Eugene Stockstill is pastor of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Myrtle United Methodist Church in Union County.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus