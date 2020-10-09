“Man does not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of the Lord.” ~Deuteronomy 8:3
It is, of course, one of the sentences Jesus used to defend himself during the devil’s temptations. Like so much of the New Testament, it also finds its home of origin in the Hebrew Bible. See the ongoing Exodus-Deuteronomy narrative for more details.
Slaves no more, the ancient Jews found themselves in a yawning wilderness dividing them and a promise. The trip described would have taken several weeks on foot. (A Google search puts the distance between the Red Sea and Jerusalem at 1311 km, or about 815 miles). According to Torah, it lasted 40 years. Water and quail sustained the people from generation to generation, along with something called manna (literally, “what is it?”), a food the rabbis tell us tasted like anything you happened to be in the mood for at the time. The Bible describes it as a sweet wafer.
The Bible also describes the ultimate reaction to God’s provision. “We detest this manna. We don’t even know what it is. We want the free fish, the leeks, the cucumbers, the onion and garlic and all the other treats we got in Egypt.” Out of all the original sojourners, only two (Joshua and Caleb) made it to what is now known as Palestine. (Is griping that powerful a force?) Not even Moses, “who knew God face to face,” got through, for reasons better left to another day.
Without food, most of us would start to limp and whine after a day or so. For a nation on the go, a foodless journey would be no journey at all. But without the living presence, the scripture writers and redactors seem to want us to conclude, does food do anything more than keep you alive for a while? Would you even have food?