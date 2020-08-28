“No prophecy of scripture came about by the prophet’s own interpretation of things” (2 Peter 1:20). It refers, of course, to the nature of inspiration. William Faulkner’s famous retort was that he knew nothing of inspiration, only experience, observation and imagination.
Was that my idea or God’s? Did the devil make me think it? Should we get married or go our separate ways? How do I know if I’m about to make the worst decision of my life? These are questions of inspiration.
Biblically speaking, the notion of a closed canon insists that revelation starts at Genesis and stops at the book of Revelation. ( In religion, revelation is technical language, e.g., Joseph Smith’s revelation, Muhammad’s revelation.) In a closed-canon system, God doesn’t reveal anything beyond Genesis-Revelation, and all we should bother ourselves with is making good sense of what falls between the covers. All the legend and gore and litigation and philosophy.
The most battle-hardened inerrantist should be willing to admit, however, that the prophets do more than simple dictation. Jeremiah, “the weeping prophet,” likely had a depressive condition, and he wears his melancholy on his sleeve. Isaiah, the poet laureate among biblical seers, has inspired artists from Handel to Bono. “I will give you the treasures of darkness, riches hidden in secret places” (Isaiah 45:3). If you don’t believe that personality colors scripture, compare the tone and mood of Jude to the tone and mood of 1 John.
“But as for me, I will look to the Lord, I will wait for the God of my salvation; my God will hear me. … When I fall, I shall rise; when I sit in darkness, the Lord shall be light to me” (Micah 7:7-8). Here, then, is somebody’s personal decision, smack dab in the middle of the Book of the Twelve. Somebody caught in a mad world of betrayal and corruption and slander and rage. Somebody who says: Be that as it may, I refuse to give up hope. “Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.”