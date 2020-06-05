We are all children of our experience. Every one of us. For my part, I grew up in white-bread suburbia. We recorded “MASH” episodes on cassette tapes one night a week. We wondered if we could whip the kids one street over, while knowing we would never push it to find out. We drank from the hose between football scrimmages amid the yucca bushes. It was a happy kidhood.
One of the best things our parents ever did for us was to send us to public schools. They did it based on the philosophy that every community needs two things: A good local newspaper and a good public-school system. Years later, I realized we lived in a part of the world that chose public education as a statement on the way the world ought to be.
I guess it rubbed off on me early. I had two best friends my first-grade year. One of them lived a mile from us, and he and I recently had a wonderful reunion at Keifer’s in Jackson. The other lived on the other side of town in a land called “the projects,” which I thought sounded like a wonderful place to live until I finally got a look at it and naivete fell head-first into reality. I have no idea where my other best friend is or what he is doing. We lost touch.
The other day, my wife asked me what our response should be to all the warfare in our streets and our hearts. My first answer: We need to be the best people we can be and take every opportunity to show kindness to others, regardless of who they are. Then I looked at our granddaughter, and the deeper answer hit me like a bolt from the sky. As much as it depends on us, our Anna Grace will never know what it means to hate another person because of any difference. She will only know that every person she meets is a beloved child of God. And that will help change the world. “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear.”