This combination of booking photos provided by Lincoln County Sheriff's Department show Brandon Case, left, and his father Gregory Charles Case on Feb. 1, 2022. The father and son were re-arrested Friday, Nov. 18 and have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city.

 Lincoln County Sheriff's Department via AP

BROOKHAVEN • A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city.

