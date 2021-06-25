SALTILLO • “It’s a God thing.”
That’s how the Rev. Tim Green sums up the circumstances that have led to his 30-year-long ministry at Saltillo First United Methodist Church.
On June 27, the congregation will celebrate Green’s 30-year anniversary with a special service at 5 p.m.
Green was first appointed to the church in 1991. He, his wife Phyllis, and their three children moved to Saltillo after Green finished seminary. He explained that ministers in the United Methodist church are appointed annually, so a long tenure with one congregation is unusual.
“People ask me all the time, ‘How’d you do that?’” he said with a grin. “I always tell them, ‘I stayed one year at a time.’ As United Methodists we’re appointed every year. I just happened to be reappointed to this wonderful place 30 times.”
Green said he has no regrets about the trajectory of his ministry.
“I’ve often wondered how my life would have been different if I’d moved around,” he said. “On the other hand, I really felt like this is where God wanted me to be, and it seemed like this is where the congregation wanted me to be as well.”
Green, who turns 66 years old in July, said he still feels vibrant and engaged by ministry with his growing congregation.
“Every year, I still feel excited,” he said. “I feel healthy. I still love to preach and teach, and I enjoy us taking care of each other. You always grow as you minister to others. I often get more than I feel that I’m giving.”
Green said his entire family has reaped the rewards of a long ministry in one place.
“My wife, Phyllis, and I have been married since 1977,” he said. “We’ve been on this journey together. Our kids got to go to school and not move around. We’ve been blessed, and I don’t count it lightly to be in one spot doing ministry with a great group of people.”
In 1991, when the Greens were first appointed, the church met in its historic building in downtown Saltillo. Green said the congregation had the foresight to relocate as the town began to grow.
“When I got here, the church was downtown,” he said. “In ‘94, Saltillo started to take off, and the church decided to grow with it. We bought eight-and-a-half acres and moved into this building on Pentecost Sunday in 2000.”
At a significant crossroad, Green said the congregation was willing to sacrifice the familiar for the sake of the future.
“They liked where they were, but they knew they needed to make a transition,” he said. “In business and even in the church, you never get bigger than where you are. You can never stay the same; you plateau, and then you decrease unless there’s a transformation.”
While the church’s relocation expanded its reach and future growth potential, Green said its format remained intact.
“We’re a very traditional church,” he said. “I feel that we need to be the best at being traditional. We have a modern service, but we have twice as many in our traditional service as we do in that one. We do the modern service so we can reach more people with the gospel.”
Green said while trends in churchcraft come and go, some things remain constant.
“This doesn’t change,” Green said, holding aloft his well-used Bible. “My philosophy is: preach the word and love the people you have the privilege of serving. Try your best to be with them in the ups and downs, the good times and bad times. You build rapport because you know each other.”
In spite of deep changes in church and culture over the last 30 years, Green said the human appetite for truth remains strong.
“This whole world is looking for something true,” he said. “When I go to the pulpit, that’s what they want – something true that will help them in their life.”
Green said longevity in ministry is inseparable from spiritual self-care.
“I try to read two chapters of my Bible every day,” he said. “You’ve got to stay in the word of God and pray every day. How can I expect to hear from God if I haven’t been talking to God?”