TUPELO • Most people familiar with the Abrahamic faiths – Judaism, Islam and Christianity – know at least some of the Ten Commandments.
But according to the Rev. Joseph Parker, originator of the Ten Commandments Project, hardly any Christians know them all well enough to recite them.
“People think they know them,” the 59-year-old Parker said. “But in most churches you can say, ‘I’ll give 20 dollars to anyone who can recite the Ten Commandments.’ Most of the time you’ll get to keep your money. In fact, you could probably do the same in a room full of pastors.”
Parker said he started the project three years ago as a way to challenge school-age children to memorize the Ten Commandments.
“Kids can memorize them in short form in about 20 minutes of concentrated study,” he said. “It’s not that hard when you apply yourself.”
Parker is the on-air host of the “Hour of Intercession,” a radio broadcast heard every week day on American Family Radio (AFR). He said the Ten Commandments Project grew out of his broadcast.
“We started out challenging kids to call in or send a video of themselves reciting the Ten Commandments,” he said. “American Family Association (AFR’s parent organization) had T-shirts printed up and we gave a free T-shirt to any kid who could recite all 10; not seven or nine, but all 10. It’s important to learn all 10.”
Parker and his wife Birdie now present the Ten Commandments Project in churches and Boys and Girls Clubs all across the state. Far from being an exercise in rote memory, he believes the Ten Commandments Project helps young people grasp the grand themes of scripture.
“The wonderful thing about the Ten Commandments is they are a concise summary of the wisdom of the word of God in one tool,” he said. “It’s a basis that helps form character, develop healthy relationships with other people, and other people’s property.”
Parker said violations of the ethics contained in the Ten Commandments are never far from view.
“Pick up a newspaper,” he said. “The headlines any day are mostly violations of the Ten Commandments, either directly or in principle.”
Parker said he sees many of society’s current maladies as failures to appropriate the wisdom of the Ten Commandments.
“Look at the tragedy in Ferguson, Missouri,” he said. “It all started with a young man who stole a box of cigars. When it was all over, he was dead. Lots of kids think stealing is a joke, but people get killed over it. If somebody would teach our kids the Ten Commandments, most things like this wouldn’t happen.”
Parker said he sees the debate over gun control as a distraction from a more fundamental ethics question addressed in the Ten Commandments.
“You take all these school shootings,” he said. “People think the answer is gun control, but the truth is we need to start way before that by helping kids realize you don’t take the lives of innocent people. If you deal with the root problem, many times you won’t have the bigger problem.”
Parker said he believes the Ten Commandments also lend clarity to the controversial subject of abortion.
“Take the abortion tragedy as an example,” he said. “Society tries to dress it up, but the bottom line, as harsh as it sounds, is that abortion fits the definition of murder.”
Parker said while not everyone agrees with his project or the impetus behind it, he was encouraged by the example of civil rights activist James Meredith.
“Everybody knows Meredith as a civil rights leader,” he said. “But in the last couple of decades he has been on a mission to get kids to learn the Ten Commandments. It is a wise challenge.”
Parker, who has been a minister for more than 40 years in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, said he sees teaching young people the Ten Commandments as a fulfillment of Christ’s mandate to “make disciples.”
“The critical part is planting the seed of God’s word in the heart and mind of a young person,” he said. “That’s discipleship, and it’s more fruitful than people realize. This is not just some nice little Sunday school project. It’s serious business. It can change lives and it can change society.”
For more information on the Ten Commandments Project, email the Rev. Joseph Parker at jparker@afa.net.