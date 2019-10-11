OXFORD • David Waddell of Taylor has spent the past 14 years as a lecturer in sports and recreation administration at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Waddell said students who graduate from the program go on to careers in a variety of fields.
“Some of them go to work for professional sports teams,” he said. “Others work in college athletic programs, therapeutic settings, or as camp directors and park commissioners. Some of them even wind up serving in churches”
Waddell is something of an expert when it comes to the intersection of congregations and recreation.
In addition to being a lecturer at Ole Miss, the 62-year-old Waddell is also an ordained Southern Baptist minister. He is a 20-year veteran of a field that was just coming into its own when Waddell was growing up in southwestern Missouri: sports and recreation ministry.
“I got into it because in 1971, my home church got a recreation director,” he said. “I worked for him, and I was hooked. After seminary, I served as recreation ministry director in four different churches over my 20-year career.”
Waddell said recreation ministry dates back to as early as the 1950s.
“It’s been about 70 years now,” he said. “It started in the ‘50s and exploded in the ‘60s. As the megachurch movement grew, recreation ministry grew with it.”
Waddell said many churches during that time built gymnasiums based on the adage later made famous in the movie “Field of Dreams.”
“They had the ‘if you build it they will come’ mentality,” he said. “But that doesn’t work. Churches with these new facilities soon realized you had to have programming and structure to go along with it.”
Waddell said while sports and recreation ministry can be a potent tool for community outreach, it can also be misused to further insulate churches from the communities in which they are called to minister.
“It’s such a powerful draw,” he said. “But some of the philosophy of recreational ministry programming, especially early on, was designed as a protection from the community rather than an outreach into the community.”
Waddell said in the decades when recreation and sports ministry was gaining broad acceptance, another trend – the move away from traditional hymns toward more contemporary music – was causing a deep rift in numberless congregations.
Waddell recently published a book – ”Worship Wars” – in which he shares his personal experiences and observations regarding one of the modern church’s most divisive issues.
“Three out of the four churches I served went through this battle,” he said. “It created a furor, a sort of Hatfield-and-McCoy scenario. I saw churches split or that lost their effectiveness.”
Waddell said in his experience, these internal struggles over musical style often brought out the worst in people.
“The thought was usually, ‘My idea is from God; your idea is of the devil,’” he said with a chuckle.
In “Worship Wars,” Waddell reflects on the words of Jesus to clarify his own position regarding worship music.
“Worship is about spirit and truth,” he said. “The format doesn’t matter. That’s what Jesus told the Samaritan woman. It can happen in any place, any setting, with any style of music.”
Waddell said resistance to unconventional musical styles in church is nothing new.
“When John Wesley was writing his hymns lifted from bar songs, people were asking, ‘Who’s this young whippersnapper?’” he said. “When I was a kid we did ‘Amazing Grace’ to the tune of ‘House of the Rising Sun.’ My mother was very upset.”
Waddell said each person should seek out a church whose musical style aligns with their preferences, rather than try to force change on a congregation where it is not wanted.
“Find where you want to worship and go there,” he said. “Don’t try to change the church. If traditional worship is your thing, go after it. If it’s contemporary, find a church that’s doing that. Just find a place where you can worship in spirit and in truth. ”
Waddell said the most important thing is to keep the “worship wars” in perspective.
“It’s not how you worship that matters,” he said. “It’s who.”