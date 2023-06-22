Glowing globe in hand
As tourists head to airports this summer, American travelers are likely to see groups of young people in matching T-shirts awaiting flights to Latin America or further afield. Their T-shirts sport biblical verses or phrases like "Here I am, send me" or "Called to serve," and the teens may gather for prayer before boarding.

Caroline Nagel is a professor of geography for the University of South Carolina. This article was provided through the AP by the Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

