Mississippi Elections

A stack of absentee ballots wait to be processed by the Lee County Resolution Board at the Circuit Clerks Office in the Lee County Justice Center in Tupelo, Miss., on Nov. 3, 2020. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that will set new restrictions on who can gather other people's absentee ballots. The bill will become law on July 1.

 Thomas Wells I DAILY JOURNAL

JACKSON — Mississippi will set tighter restrictions on who can gather other people's absentee ballots, under a bill that Gov. Tate Reeves signed Wednesday.

Newsletters

Recommended for you