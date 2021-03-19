TUPELO • Randy Davis of Tupelo has always loved cooking.
As a former professional chef and an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo, the 42-year-old Memphis native was searching for a way to express his faith through food.
Mobile Manna – a food truck dedicated to providing free, upscale meals to people as an expression of God’s love – was the result. At its premier event Saturday morning, Davis said the menu has something for everyone.
“Our first event is a brunch,” he said. “So we’re having shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, chicken biscuits with gravy, and homemade sticky buns.”
Davis said he’s felt a “holy nudge” for some time.
“For the longest time I felt this call to do something,” he said. “The feeling got stronger and stronger, and one morning I woke up, turned to my wife and said, ‘I want to do a food truck. I don’t know how, but I know I want to do it.’ It was as clear as a picture.”
Davis said the food truck idea felt more like a divine calling than a casual decision. Cooking is his way of expressing love.
“I don’t know a better way for me to use my talents,” he said. “I feel like I have to do it.”
Davis said his vision for the food truck was not just to fill hungry people’s stomachs, but to lift their spirits as well.
“I want people to be able to order something nice off a menu instead of just handing them a sack lunch,” he said. “I want people who might not normally be able to go to a restaurant to have the comfort and the option to choose what they want.”
Davis said he sees food – especially good food, lovingly prepared – as a conduit for his faith.
The Reverend Emily Sanford, pastor at Wesley UMC, said she met Davis when she first arrived in Tupelo to begin her ministry last summer. From that first moment, she could feel his passion.
“He opened up and said God had put something on his heart. It had this passion behind it,” she said. “I was so excited and wanted to affirm him in it. I said, ‘If this is something God is calling you to, then God is going to bring it to fruition.’”
Sanford said a period of prayerful discernment led them to see that Davis’ ministry idea would fill a much-needed ministry niche in the community.
“Food is the way I show love. To me it’s not about coming to my church; it’s about sending the message of God’s love to our community.”Randy Davis, Founder of Mobile Manna.
Over the months that followed, Davis’ idea evolved and took shape.
“We realized there’s a huge gap in services,” he said. “We have wonderful food pantries and feeding programs that serve the community in beautiful ways, but the gap is transportation.”
Sanford said many of those in need cannot access the available resources.
“Not everyone can get to these places to access food,” she said. “They might not have a vehicle and they might have to pay a cab to take them. And Meals On Wheels has a huge waiting list. There’s a huge need for a mobile meal ministry.”
Sanford said Davis’ idea – of serving upscale food and giving recipients menu options – is a practical expression of a theological principle.
“It’s a theology of extravagance,” she said. “It’s about recognizing the dignity of every person and God’s presence in everyone. The ‘theology of the table’ is one of the most beautiful pictures of this eternal life that we look forward to. We’re all fed, we all have what we need, and we’re all sharing.”
Sanford said she has been impressed by her new community’s support of the idea.
“I’ve been overwhelmed every step of the way,” she said. “Every time we’ve told folks about this vision, there’s just been so much support. I’ve been so impressed; the nonprofits, the churches – everyone has been on board.”
Sanford said even though Mobile Manna does not currently have its own designated food truck, they didn’t let them get in the way.
“We’re using the church bus to haul our first meal this Saturday,” she said. “Our big wish is to one day have a food truck, but we didn’t want to let that big dream keep us from taking our first steps.”
Trae Wyatt is the communications chairperson at Wesley UMC. He said Davis’ passion was contagious, and it didn’t take the church long to throw its support behind Mobile Manna.
“It’s an exciting idea, because we all need love, and we’re all going through stuff in life, whether it’s hunger and homelessness, or whether it’s someone who has the biggest house in town, but their relationships are in trouble,” he said. “We all need each other, and we all need Christ.”