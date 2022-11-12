TUPELO - Next week, around 9,000 members of the Church of God In Christ, Mennonite — otherwise known simply as the Mennonites — will convene at the Cadence Bank Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo for their annual conference.
The event officially runs from Nov. 13-19, but Gabby Bowen, event coordinator for Cadence Arena, said members of the group will begin arriving in Tupelo on Sunday.
“From my research and from people I’ve talked with, it looks like there’s not a hotel room from here to Starkville — even Columbus and Memphis are getting people from the conference,” she said.
The Mennonites are known for their simple lifestyle, nonviolence, and disengagement from the political process. Founded by 16th century Dutch reformer Meno Simons, the Mennonites are part of the Anabaptist tradition, which faced persecution for their insistence on “believer’s baptism.”
While modern Mennonites take literally the scriptural dictate to “come out and be separate” in matters of dress and custom, Bowen said she’s found them to be both gracious and self-effacing regarding their counter-cultural choices.
“They are a very sweet, one-of-a-kind group of people,” she said. “They’re also hilarious. They acknowledge that there’s a barrier between us and them, and we all laugh about it.”
While they reject most modern technology, Bowen said the Mennonites are “on their game” when it comes to planning a large-scale event.
“It’s a well-oiled machine,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many meetings I’ve had with them. They know what they’re doing, and basically all we are providing for them is catering and trash removal.”
9,000 new people in town for a week can cause some logistical challenges. Bowen said she sent out a notice to area businesses that might be particularly affected by the sudden surge of Mennonites.
“About a month ago, we let our hotels and restaurants know they were coming,” she said. “We even reached out to JOANN’s Fabrics and Hobby Lobby, just to be sure.”
Kevan Kirkpatrick, executive director for Cadence Arena, said this won’t be the Mennonites’ first time in Tupelo for the conference.
“This is our second time to host them,” he said. “They were here in 2015, before we had built the addition onto the arena. It went very smoothly. They’ve got their planning down to the utmost detail, so all they need from us is just backup stuff.”
Kirkpatrick said while Cadence Arena has hosted other religious groups, the Mennonites are by far the largest.
“We had the Episcopalians here last year — about 2,000 of them, I think,” he said. “We’ve hosted the Methodists and an AFA convention, both of which were also around 2,000. We’ve kind of got the religious community taken care of.”
In the lead-up to the Mennonites’ arrival, Kirkpatrick said he will sit down one last time with key community organizations in anticipation of any potential challenges.
“We’ll meet one more time with Public Works, Water and Light, and the police department to try to coordinate our efforts,” he said. “From traffic to restaurants, Tupelo is really on board.”
Kirkpatrick said the Mennonites seem to enjoy Tupelo’s brand of welcome, and he said Tupelo is happy to welcome them.
“They are incredibly nice, accommodating people,” he said. “They seem to like Southern hospitality. We joke and say they are one of the few groups who has ever left the facility cleaner than they found it. We feel fortunate to be hosting them.”
