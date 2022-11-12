djr-2022-10-07-news-main-street-tilt-shift-twp1

This file photo taken Oct. 6, 2022 shows traffic flowing through downtown Tupelo.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

TUPELO - Next week, around 9,000 members of the Church of God In Christ, Mennonite — otherwise known simply as the Mennonites — will convene at the Cadence Bank Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo for their annual conference.

