AMORY • Hunger never takes a break, even in the time of COVID-19. And even though social distancing guidelines make their work more challenging, neither do the volunteers at the Amory Food Pantry in downtown Amory.
Every Tuesday, clients – usually representing 100-150 households in the Amory school district – line up to get a “dry box” of canned goods, pasta, peanut butter and other ready-to-eat foods, a “cold box” of eggs and frozen meats, and an assortment of fresh produce from the food pantry’s home in a nondescript storefront on Main Street.
Food pantry volunteers Bill McDaniel and his 10-year-old daughter Jac showed up last Monday with a tape measure and a roll of yellow masking tape to mark the “six-foot rule” for keeping volunteers at a safe distance from one another and from the pantry’s clients.
McDaniel, a local contractor, said now that the pantry’s clients can no longer come into the facility, he misses the one-on-one contact he enjoyed in the days before the coronavirus.
“Before all this you had a personal relationship with people,” he said. “There’s no interaction now. They pull up and we put the food in their trunk and they drive away. I’d much rather be inside interacting with people than being outside just loading boxes.”
McDaniel said even with the epidemic there has been no shortage of willing volunteers.
“We’ve had to turn away volunteers,” he said. “This is basically a non-profit grocery store run by a staff of volunteers. People still wanted to work, and we had to say ‘We can’t have everybody at once.’”
Nancy Hoang has been the director of the Amory Food Pantry for the past two years. Like McDaniel, she said she misses the direct connection with the pantry’s clients.
“The thing I miss the most is that hug,” she said. “I miss empathizing with people and hearing their stories. I worry about so many of them. It’s just so different now; so cold. I miss that human contact.”
Hoang said coordinating the 35-plus pantry volunteers’ many tasks has been challenging in the wake of the coronavirus.
“Six feet is farther than you think,” she said. “We’re like a family, but now we can’t have everybody here at once. There’s someone here nearly all the time, either building boxes or packing them, stocking the shelves or picking up our inventory. We’re constantly having to say, ‘You’re too close!’”
Hoang said she has seen an uptick in demand since the coronavirus epidemic.
“We’ve seen an increase,” she said. “It’s usually about 100 households. Now it’s about 150. This week we’re planning for 200.”
Hoang said she and her crew of volunteers are trying to anticipate the rise in demand, and to prepare accordingly.
“We know there will be an economic downturn,” she said. “We know we’ll have to pick up those pieces. We have to think about the future – how much we’ll need down the road.”
Hoang said the pantry’s clients come from many backgrounds, and find themselves in need for different reasons.
“It’s all for different reasons,” she said. “Some are ‘walkers’ who sleep from porch to porch. We have elderly people who just can’t make it on their pension. We have some whose jobs don’t pay a living wage, and we have some who’ve had a medical crisis.”
Hoang said even as concerns over the pandemic mount, she and her volunteers never considered shutting down the pantry.
“There are people who’d go without food,” she said. “Yes, there are some who take advantage and some who are hoarding. But if there are people we genuinely help, then it’s worth it.”
Hoang said the work of the food pantry would be impossible without dedicated volunteers and a supportive community.
“There are so many moving parts,” she said. “It truly takes a team to make all this happen. I’m the director, but we have such a generous community and so many wonderful volunteers. There’s such a spirit of cooperation and goodness.”
Hoang said when the work starts to feel overwhelming, her faith helps keep her motivated.
“It’s such a blessing,” she said. “But it’s work. Some days you feel weary, and you wonder if you’re helping. But good gracious! Jesus never gave up on us. What if we can be that one person who never gave up on someone else?”