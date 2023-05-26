TUPELO — A new bishop has been called at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tupelo following the sudden death of the former bishop last month.
Gabe Rulewicz, a 48-year-old Tupelo native, was called as bishop of the Tupelo ward on Sunday, May 7. The 1993 Tupelo High School graduate has worked as an orthopedic surgeon at the Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi since 2012.
He grew up in the local church and was baptized at 8 years old. Rulewicz previously served in the bishopric as first counselor assisting Joseph Childs, the Tupelo church's former bishop. They worked together closely during that time, and Childs was more than a spiritual guide for Rulewicz. He counted him among his best friends.
Childs, an ophthalmologist at the Wesson and Mothershed Eye Center, died unexpectedly on April 22 at age 41. He moved from Hattiesburg to Tupelo in 2020 with his wife, Autumn Childs. They have four children; Reigan, Elijah, Kaleb, and Finlee.
He was called as bishop of the Tupelo ward last fall.
Matt Westcott, first counselor in the Tupelo, Mississippi, Stake presidency and former bishop of the Tupelo ward, joined the LDS Church in Tupelo at age 13. He quickly became friends with Childs after he moved to Tupelo.
He remembers Childs as a man of integrity, someone who never spoke ill of another person. No matter who walked through the doors of the church or his office, he would treat them with kindness.
"The scripture, being a 'fisher of men,' that was Joe Childs," Westcott said, referencing Matthew 4:19. "He had a genuine interest in the lives of all people, but especially the youth of our congregation."
A testimony to Childs's character and leadership as bishop, Rulewicz said he had encouraged the church to look at itself as one big family built on the foundation of love and to share that love with the broader community. That led to a thriving youth ministry and the return of members who had not been attending.
"It was because Bishop Childs had been going over to visit them or spending time talking to them and showing that love," Rulewicz said.
Eric Stevens, President of the Tupelo, Mississippi, Stake, oversees 10 local churches — some, like Tupelo, are wards comprising at least 300 members, while others are smaller congregations called branches — of the LDS Church across Northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama.
The LDS Church relies on lay ministry, meaning there is no paid clergy. From bishops to nursery leaders, everything is done on a volunteer basis.
"Everyone works together," Rulewicz said of the Tupelo ward. "It's a family that works together to try to help everyone grow closer to our Father in Heaven."
Bishops typically serve for an average of five years, Stevens said. Their duties include overseeing the local congregation, organizing meetings, supervising finances, distributing offering funds to help those in need, working with the church youth and more.
"The main gist of everything is Jesus Christ, and really focused on the testimony and trying to live Christ-like lives," Rulewicz said.
The new bishop is seeing the ward through a difficult time of transition and mourning in the wake of Childs's death.
"With Joe Childs passing away, you need the right person in there," Stevens said. "It's hard when a congregation loses their leader. People are just in general looking to someone to lift them up, to support them and to keep pointing them in the right direction. Gabe certainly fills that requirement."
Stevens described Rulewicz as humble and knowledgeable of church doctrine, making him the perfect fit for the role during such a pivotal time.
"Since I've been bishop, I've seen my life blessed in many ways," Rulewicz said. "I feel the Lord is with me as I do things. One of the things I feel is I've been lifted up. Christ is always there and he lifts you up when you're in a situation like this."
