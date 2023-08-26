TUPELO — New Hope Baptist Church will celebrate its 175th anniversary this Sunday.
There are 127 members with an average of 90 in attendance on any given Sunday morning, according to senior pastor Mark Taylor.
He joined the New Hope just over a year ago and is the church's 27th pastor since 1900.
The church offers a blended style of worship with a mixture of older hymns and more contemporary songs in an effort to reach people of all ages.
"That's something that has helped our church grow over the last year or so," Taylor said. "Having something for everybody."
Most members live in Tupelo, while others come from Saltillo, Mooreville, Brewer and as far away as Hickory Flat.
This Sunday, during the church's homecoming service, Shawn Parker, executive director of the Mississippi Baptist Convention, will speak. State Sen. Chad McMahan will present a proclamation commemorating the anniversary, and an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol, sent to the church by U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, will be displayed.
Members of the congregation will launch 175 balloons with gospel tracts attached to them after the worship service before a fellowship meal.
Established in 1848, the church has always celebrated its anniversary on the final Sunday in August. First called "Union Hill," the church was later known as "Kelly's Chapel" before settling on the "New Hope" moniker.
White Academy School was held during the week in those early days, according to church records, and worship services were held only on Saturday night and Sunday morning of the last weekend of the month.
Until 1962, the New Hope comprised a small building with a modest sanctuary and four Sunday school rooms. When Bro. S.S. Kelley joined the church as pastor in 1961, he encouraged additions to the church building.
A basement, including five Sunday school rooms and two bathrooms, was constructed first. In 1967, the current sanctuary was completed.
Various additions have been made through the years, including a 3,100 square-foot education annex, a Family Life Center and an additional parking lot.
Billy Young, 87, and his wife, Joan Oswalt Young, 87, are longtime members of the church. They consider fellow members to be family.
"We've got a lot of good people down here," Billy Young said.
"That's true," said Jane Russell Swanson, 80, a lifelong member of the church. "I just love the church."
Alan Upton, 66, joined New Hope in 1980 after he moved with his wife and infant son from Illinois to Tupelo. They've always felt blessed to have received such a warm welcome.
"They took us in, treated us like family, took care of us and helped us through hard times," Upton said. "It's been a blessing to be here at New Hope — not only to raise both of my sons here, but to see all of the other people that have come up through this church that have went on to be in the ministry and to serve at other churches and to know that God has blessed such a small church."
The church continues to grow and reach new people, Taylor said.
"Our mission statement here is 'Love God, love people, share Jesus and make disciples,'" Taylor said. "I believe over the last 175 years, that has happened, and that is why we are here today. My hope is, while I am here, to continue to build on that legacy of those who have come before us. We would not be here without them, and obviously, without God's faithfulness and blessings on this hillside."
"We look back over the 175, but look forward to the next 175," he added.
New Hope Baptist Church is located at 542 Road 1009 in Tupelo. The public is welcome to attend the homecoming service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.
