When I was in seminary, my theology professor started each class with our singing a hymn together, a cappella. He also gave us a bit of instruction in hymnology before we began our discussion of Christian doctrine.
While the bulk of our three hours each week was devoted to the study of theology, the brief lessons in the construction of hymns inspired a continuing interest for me in hymnody. And I have come to believe that while hymns certainly provide a vehicle for the expression of Christian praise, they also offer a lesson in how we can approach discipleship.
Hymns – and all songs for that matter – are made up of two components: the lyrics and the tune. The structure of the lyrics dictates what tune will fit those lyrics. Because the words to a hymn are composed like a poem, they follow a pattern that is called the meter. Any tune that is composed in that meter can be used with those words. This allows a church musician, for instance, to play the tune for “Just As I Am, Without One Plea” for the hymn “O Master, Let Me Walk with Thee” (and vice versa) or to surprise a congregation by using the tune for the Christmas hymn “Away in a Manger” for the words to “How Firm a Foundation.”
The meter of some hymns does not allow for such a switching of tunes, but there are many in the Christian hymnal that do follow a common pattern. Indeed, there are some meters that can be found both in hymns as well as secular songs. For example, the tunes for “Amazing Grace” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem” follow the same meter as the ones in the tunes for the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song and the 1960s hit “The House of the Rising Sun.” Try singing these songs to a different tune, and you realize just how much we associate the words and the music.
And this leads to the point I want to suggest about the connection between hymnody and Christian discipleship. The words to the popular hymn “Love Divine, All Loves Excelling,” were composed by Charles Wesley in the middle of the 18th century. Its message about how God’s love is to be reflected in how we live has so resonated within the church that it appears in many hymnals. The hymn’s meter is a common one and thus allows the words to actually be sung to 20 different tunes: 20 different ways of proclaiming God’s love.
In the same way that a hymn is made up of words and music, there are also two components to the life of faith: God’s Word and how we express it in our lives. God provides the Word and we provide the tune. No tune is better than any other tune, as long as each matches the meter of the words. How we live out our faith is no better or worse than how anyone else does it as long as our life is in sync with God’s Word.