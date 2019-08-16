“Abram went down to Egypt to reside there as an alien, for the famine was severe in the land.”
– Genesis 12.10
“The Glencalvie tenants resided here May 24 1845” “Glencal peopl was in the churchyard here May 24 1845” These messages are among almost 20 that were etched into the east window of the Croick church in the Scottish highlands, in an area known locally as Glencalvie. The messages reflect a dark time in the history of Scotland when the large property owners moved from one kind of land use to another.
For centuries, the “Lairds” had relied on tenant farming to ensure that their large holdings were productive. When it became evident the land would be better suited for raising sheep, which was much less labor intensive, there was no longer a need for the many families who had tended the crops. While some property owners were reluctant to evict the tenants who had worked their land for generations, others moved quickly to make this change, forcing the farmers to go elsewhere to find work.
These mass evictions are known as the “Highland Clearances,” and they spanned over one hundred years, ending around 1860. It was towards the end of this period, in 1845, that the clearances began in the Glencalvie area. On May 24 of that year, after having been forced to leave their homes, approximately 90 highlanders gathered in the Croick churchyard where they set up camp. According to records, there were 23 children among them, all under the age of 10. Those refugees included both families and single men and women.
It was during their brief stay at the Croick church that several among them etched the messages into the window glass. Somewhat in the spirit of the World War II era “Kilroy was here” graffiti, the etchings provide a poignant record of this first stop in a journey to another life for those highlanders.
While virtually all of those messages were simply a memorializing of their brief presence in that place, one etching is reflective of the attitude shared by those refugees. It referred to them as the “the wicked generation.” Having always put their trust in the church and in the economic system that provided work and sustenance, it was with perhaps a strain of Scottish Calvinism that they accepted responsibility for their plight, believing they were being punished for their sin.
It is unknown where all of these Highlanders ultimately settled. Some might have found work in the Lowland cities or elsewhere in Scotland. Others were likely among the many Scots who emigrated to the United States. We will probably never fathom why the refugees chose such a unique way to record their presence at Croick, and the messages themselves provide no insight about that. Yet those etchings remain a moving reminder that the Scots were like people in many times and places in having to leave their home because of circumstances beyond their control and moving toward a better life for themselves and their families.