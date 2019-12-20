We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.” Laura Ingalls Wilder
My fondest childhood memory of the Christmas season is not of one year in particular but of many I spent in the family hardware store. As I have shared previously in this column, Phillips Hardware was from another era, with oiled wooden floors, high ceilings, and merchandise that ranged from nails to horseshoes to appliances. Not only did we carry a full line of the traditional hardware inventory, we also sold toys and gift items.
So, from the day after Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve, the demand for stove pipe, shovels, electric wiring, and the various other “hardware” items was matched by the Christmas shopping for tricycles, basketballs, dolls, and train sets, to say nothing of toasters, coffee pots, and blenders.
Our duties were varied during that busy time. Many of the larger toys had to be assembled. Additionally, since we did not charge to gift wrap, we spent a good bit of time wrapping much of what we sold. Our “lay-a-way” plan allowed toys to be stored on the second floor of the building until shortly before Christmas. This, of course, meant that in addition to waiting on customers, we had to take boxes of gift items up a flight of stairs, knowing that in a short time, we would be making the trip again.
The experience I had of growing up in this environment was one I will always cherish because it was meaningful in many different ways. We worked together as a family, which I have since realized is as important as doing anything else together because it instilled values that have shaped me as a person.
Our customers were from all walks of life, some were financially secure but most were not. From a fairly early age, I learned that the parents of many children could not afford to provide them with the level of giving I had once thought was universal.
One family in particular had a large number of children, and I remember several Christmases in which the parents spent a good bit of time agonizing over how to stretch their resources so that each child got at least one present.
Along with the gift items, we continued to sell electrical and plumbing supplies which was a reminder that amidst the glitter of the season, life still goes on with blown fuses and frozen pipes. The convergence of the “practical” with the holiday provided some interesting sales. One lady bought an ax for her husband’s Christmas present and then asked us to gift wrap it. Although the finished product was festive in appearance, there was no doubt to a casual observer what the package contained.
I did not carry on the family tradition, preferring instead to pursue a professional career, but with the approach of Christmas each year, the little boy in me still remembers with great fondness that special season in the hardware store.