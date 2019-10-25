I’m not speaking to anyone who doesn’t believe in the Great Pumpkin,” angrily proclaims the “Peanuts” comic strip character Linus.
With the fervor of an evangelist, his devotion to the Great Pumpkin is manifested every fall around Halloween. For those unfamiliar with this comic strip, Linus contends that the Great Pumpkin flies around delivering toys to children on Halloween. In anticipation of an arrival that never takes place, Linus faithfully keeps watch in a pumpkin patch, believing this is the best place to wait.
In the same way that Linus looks forward to the appearance of this imaginary holiday figure every Oct. 31, I eagerly anticipate the yearly retelling of this storyline as “Peanuts” continues to be rerun after the death of Charles Schulz, its creator, in 2000. My love of the comics goes back many years. Indeed, from the time my brother and I first crawled into our parents’ bed on a Sunday morning and had the newspaper “funnies” read to us, I became a life-long consumer of this medium.
At some point after becoming an adult, I realized that often imbedded in the humor of my favorite strips were glimpses of truth, insightful comments on religion, and statements of value that were worth remembering. It was then that I began cutting out and collecting strips that struck me as particularly meaningful. In time, the focus of my interest narrowed to strips that dealt with religious themes, and that practice continues to this day. Seldom a week goes by without me cutting out at least one strip, so that to date I have added over 2,000 entries to my collection.
At some point, I began sharing the fruits of my hobby with church groups using slide presentations of selected strips, but it was during my seminary studies that I had the opportunity to look at the collection from a scholarly perspective. Ultimately, I was able to utilize that collection as a resource for an extended Christian education series that became the subject of my doctoral work. And while I was pleased that this medium was thereby afforded some measure of academic respectability, the primary joy I continue to derive from the strips is by simply telling people about them.
The level of religiosity in the comics ranges considerably, from the obvious to the nuanced. In a “Family Circus” strip, little Dolly explains to her brother, “The three wise men brought gifts of Gold, Frankenstein, and Mirth.” At the other end of the scale is “B.C.” which has offered some of the most sophisticated religious commentary. One example is an episode that gives a definition of “manger” as being “a feeding trough large enough to contain the bread of life.” There is virtually no religious topic not addressed in the comics.
And as a preacher, I share the sentiment expressed by one minister to another as Dennis the Menace is leaving church: “He provides some of my best material.” And that’s the point: the beauty of this medium is that it often provides a bit of truth for everyone.