Our buttercups are up, and they’re all over the yard. Thanks to a Saturday many years ago that my daughter and I devoted to digging up bulbs and redistributing them, we have quite a crop of buttercups. The buttercups – or daffodils – made their annual appearance several weeks early this year. Instead of blooming in mid to late February, we have had yellow blossoms brightening an otherwise drab scene since the middle of January.
While I am like many who may not pay attention to when plants bloom later in the year, there’s something special about the appearance of buttercups that seems to draw a good bit of attention. And I suspect that some of that interest springs from our desire to be through with winter, and we associate the appearance of buttercups with the downhill side of the season.
And then to underscore our readiness for spring, we have Groundhog Day when we hope that the famous Pennsylvania rodent does not see his shadow at the appointed hour. Groundhog Day actually has an interesting connection with the church year. When German settlers arrived in the 1700s in the area around Punxsutawney, they brought with them a tradition that was tied to Candlemas Day.
“Candlemas” came from two words, “candle” and “mass” and referred to a church service that was held on Feb. 2 in which candles were blessed. This dated from a time in which candles would have been the primary source of indoor lighting.
Feb. 2 is the mid-point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. Superstition held that if the sun came out on this day (thus causing an animal to cast a shadow), it was a forecast of six more weeks of winter. The European Germans watched a badger for the shadow, but in Pennsylvania the native groundhog was selected as the American forecaster.
No doubt the widespread attention the groundhog receives on Feb. 2 is due to our having endured generally unpleasant weather for six weeks. It is only natural for us to look with hope to the emergence of buttercups and with anticipation to Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication. We are ready for spring. The trap into which we have fallen, though, is that human tendency to anticipate the future instead of participating in the present, where we fail to give each day our best efforts.
One of my favorite movies offers a lesson here. In the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” a weatherman is forced to relive the same day over and over again until he “gets it right” by using his knowledge to help others rather than himself. Of course, such an endless loop of the same day is not what happens for us. We don’t get a repeat; we have to take each new day as it comes, trying to do our best. And we would do well by remembering Psalm 118:24: “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Enjoy the buttercups today. The dogwoods will be blooming soon enough.