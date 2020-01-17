Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye.” H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
Recently, I spent part of a Saturday on a reconnaissance mission in northwest Alabama. I was scouting out the possibilities of a future day trip for members of my church.
The first stop I made was at the Rosenbaum House in Florence. Completed in 1940, it is the only structure in the state of Alabama designed by the famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Today, it is owned and operated as a museum by the City of Florence. As I came to discover, the Rosenbaum House was one of Wright’s efforts in the “Usonian” concept of home design that was intended to provide affordable housing on a large scale that did not follow conventional architectural conventions. While Wright may not have achieved his goal of making his designs available for the average American, there can be no doubt that he successfully broke with architectural tradition.
The other visit I made that day was in the adjoining city of Tuscumbia where I toured Ivy Green, the birthplace of Helen Keller. Like the Rosenbaum House, Ivy Green is now a publicly-owned and well-maintained museum that is open to the public. Because Keller spent her early years in that house, a tour of Ivy Green will give a good introduction to understanding the life of this important American. Due to a childhood illness, Keller lost her sight and her hearing at an early age. It was through the dedication of her teacher, Anne Sullivan, that Keller learned to communicate with others. She eventually graduated from Harvard University, wrote a number of books, and was active in various social causes.
Ivy Green and the Rosenbaum House bear no similarities whatsoever, with one being of conventional design and the other reflecting many of the innovative characteristics of its builder. Likewise, the lives of Frank Lloyd Wright and Helen Keller were quite different, even though they were contemporaries with both living from the late 19th century to the mid 20th century. Yet as I have reflected on my visit to these two homes and on the personalities represented by each, it has occurred to me that taken together, Wright and Keller offer a reminder that the gift of vision is broader than we often think.
While unconstrained by physical blindness, the famous architect was able to “see” a new way of building homes, an approach that would leave an indelible mark on American architecture. Keller, on the other hand, was unable to view the world in which she lived, yet she embodied the principle that sometimes the most important things in life cannot be seen with the eyes but can still be experienced by the heart. Her ability to overcome physical disabilities continues to inspire others.
Leo Buscaglia once wrote, “Your talent is God’s gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.” In their own ways, Frank Lloyd Wright and Helen Keller each returned a beautiful gift to their Maker: a different way of seeing.