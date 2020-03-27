Recently, I have been enjoying a classic from the world of literary journals: James Woodforde’s “The Diary of a Country Parson.”
Woodforde was an Anglican priest who lived during the latter half of the 18th century. His diary covered a period of 44 years, and it was for the most part simply a daily recording of what he did: the church services he conducted, the events he witnessed, and his pastoral visits. His entry for Jan. 6, 1768, says simply that “I read prayers this morning at C. Cary Church being Epiphany. I had a small congregation, it being excessive cold.” Occasionally, however, he included his opinion about the things he observed. For instance, on March 7, 1769, he recorded that “Poor Mrs. Pearce (Miss Rooke that was) is no more, she died yesterday. She met I am afraid with a bad husband.”
My interest in historic diarists goes back to my time in college when I was introduced to a whole genre of American literature that included nothing but journals. As a student, I was enthralled by the first-person recollections of such persons as Samuel Sewell, Sarah Kemble Knight and William Byrd. While the language used two to three hundred years ago can be challenging to grasp without some serious study, the fascination for me is in seeing what a person did day-in and day-out during a different period in history.
And it was this attraction to journals that enhanced my delight when I discovered a diary that my father had kept when he was first inducted into the army at the beginning of World War II. Although his entries covered less than a year, they provide an insight into what he went through at boot camp and then the uncertainty of being sent to a wartime duty station. Not only did he record his daily activities, but he also included some of his own thoughts and feelings about what he experienced. While some journals are like Woodforde’s and report only factual information, many will reveal the thoughts and concerns of the diarist. And when that person is comfortable with recording not only events but how they are perceived, then a journal can become the opportunity for serious reflection, especially during an important time in one’s life.
I suspect that my dad kept his journal because he recognized the historical significance of that period. And while I was partly influenced by reading the Woodforde diary, as the world has become engulfed with a concern about the coronavirus, I began keeping a journal myself. It is providing me an opportunity not just to record what it is like to live in the midst of this health threat but also to reflect on our common experience. We are in this together.
The word “journal” has the same root as “journey,” and both are tied to what happens in one day. As we journey together through this wilderness, I hope and trust that my journal entries will record how we continue each day to help each other along the way.