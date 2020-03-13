When I was an infant in the early 1950s, the polio epidemic was ravaging a portion of the American population. Children all around my hometown were stricken by it. Some died while others were crippled for life.
At that time, it was not known how the disease was transmitted – whether through the air or water or direct contact with an infected person – so out of great caution, my parents kept me at home as much as possible.
It would not be until 1954 that the first vaccine became available and dropped the infection rate dramatically. Later, when I was in school, an oral form of the vaccine became available. It was administered in a sugar cube. I can’t remember a “vaccination” that has been more pleasant than that.
Although I was too young to remember those anxious times in the early ‘50s, I heard my parents talk of them many times. And the recollections they shared came to mind recently as I have followed the news of coronavirus pandemic. Although it seems that the scientists know how it is transmitted, there is a lot that they are still working to find out. Anxieties are understandably high, both in this country and around the world.
We are admonished to wash our hands often, practice “respiratory hygiene,” maintain social distancing, and avoid touching our eyes, nose, or mouth. Prevention of the spread of this virus appears to be the best way to stop it. But the unfortunate reality is that health threats are part of the human predicament. And until vaccines or cures are developed, we have every reason to be alarmed.
But beyond being vigilant and following the scientists’ guidelines, what else can we do until we are beyond this latest pestilence? As hard as it may seem, heeding the advice of Scripture to “fear not” because of God’s abiding presence is a promise we would do well to embrace. There is a bit of wisdom that comes from Latin that says, “Bidden or unbidden, God is present.” It’s a simple reminder that Divine presence is a reality of our life.
I read once of a practice among some Native American groups that involved the rite of passage for boys who reached the age of 13. On the night of his birthday, a young man would be blindfolded and taken miles away and left in the midst of a forest. He would have to stay there all night.
According to the story, one such boy removed his blindfold to find himself in complete darkness in the deep woods. He passed the night without sleeping, fearful of every sound that he heard. Early the next morning, as daylight slowly illumined his surroundings, he was surprised to see his father standing just a few feet away. He had been there all night, keeping watch.
Whether it’s the bubonic plague, polio, or the coronavirus, it’s up to us to do our part in eradicating disease. And then we just have to trust that God is there with us through the darkest of times.