In Luke’s gospel, Jesus tells a parable about a rich man whose harvests were so plentiful that he decided to replace his barns with larger ones so he would have additional storage for his abundance. Feeling pretty good about his situation, the fellow said to himself that because he had ample goods laid up for many years, he should “relax, eat, drink, and be merry.” But God provided the necessary perspective, saying that because his life was about to end, others would be getting the contents of the barns. Jesus then explained the parable, cautioning against storing up earthly treasure but not being “rich toward God.”
My only first-hand acquaintance with a barn was the one on my grandparents’ farm.
They kept a milk cow, some chickens, and a few hogs. This necessitated the usual outdoor buildings: chicken houses, a smoke house, a pig pen, and a barn. While these other outbuildings were nominally interesting to my brother and me, the barn was a veritable treasure trove.
Within it were found all kinds of interesting things. There were piles of hay we could play in. Additionally, there were old farm implements that, with the aid of our imaginations, became the weapons of mass destruction we used to annihilate whole regiments of Nazi troops and marauding bands of Apache warriors. And within its walls was an arsenal of corn cobs which we used effectively to terrorize the chicken population.
Yet while we had many days of high adventure in and around this imposing structure, the barn was quite old. In fact, as much as we would have preferred to defend this fortress from an elevated sniper position in the loft, we were forbidden from climbing up into it because the floor was rotten. Consequently, we had to restrict our battles to the ground floor and out into the chicken yard.
It’s been many years now since my brother and I fought the Germans and the Indians in that old barn. He and I have both gone on to fight “battles” in the adult world. And yet I still think of that barn as I reflect on the good things in my life: my family, my friends, and my faith, to name only a few. I suspect most of us have something like this to which we look as we take stock of our treasures. It’s a place that represents the blessings of our existence, the things that are enduring no matter what happens to us. It’s where – at least in our hearts – we can revisit when we need to be reminded of what is most important in life.
And yet while our magical barn may be full of memories, it should prompt us to take inventory of what is in our real “barns.” The treasures of our lives are not meant to be stored away. We become rich toward God by gratefully sharing what we have. We are called to have empty barns but hearts full of love.