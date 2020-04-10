When is Easter this year? It’s a question that Christians might consider to be silly. After all, on every calendar handed out in December by banks and retail stores to their loyal customers, the observance of this important Christian holiday is clearly marked for April 12. (The Eastern Orthodox Church follows a different way of determining when to celebrate this day, so in that tradition, Easter will be on April 19.)
Unlike Christmas or the Epiphany, Easter is not on a fixed date. Dating back to the fourth century, the western church determined that Easter would be on the first Sunday following the first full moon that follows the vernal or spring equinox. That means Easter can arrive anywhere from March 22 until April 25. The spring equinox was March 19, and then the full moon was earlier this week, on April 7. The first Sunday after that is April 12 – Easter for approximately 2 billion Christians.
Yet while the church is accustomed to this variation in the observance of this major holiday, such is not the case for everyone. I read that sometime back in the 1970s, Clifford Roberts, one of the founders of the Masters golf tournament, did not like the fact that the final round of the tournament one particular year would be on Easter Sunday. According to the story, Roberts said they should find out who was in charge of Easter so that the holiday could be postponed. Of course, that did not happen.
This year, the last day of the Masters would have been on Easter, but ironically it was the golf tournament and not the holiday that was postponed. Indeed, because of the pandemic, it seems that many of our normal activities have been either delayed indefinitely or suspended all together. The demands of social distancing continue to create an upheaval of our way of life. And that is as it should be for a while: in looking out for one another, we must do all we can to stop the spread of the virus.
Yet, while we may have to delay our enjoyment of some things, the suspension of in-person church activities has not been easy. But congregations have improvised, with many using television, radio and social media to broadcast worship liturgies for people “sheltering in place.” At New Hope, I have developed a “home worship service” each week that I send to my parishioners to use on Sundays. It seems that everyone is attempting to make the best of a difficult situation.
Yet still, for many Christians it is profoundly disappointing that we will not be able to gather on Easter morning for corporate worship. But as communities of faith, we are called to love others, and often in very practical ways. So during this difficult time, we must let love rule and keep our distance. Separation will not keep us from celebrating the Resurrection in our homes on April 12. And then we can look forward to a joyous Easter-style celebration when the church can come together again.