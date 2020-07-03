On the eve of Independence Day, 2020, and in tribute to who we are as Americans and what we are supposed to be about, this column will be different. I’ve selected some comments from a variety of voices, some challenging, others inspiring, and a few amusing.
Alexis de Tocqueville wrote, “The greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.”
John F. Kennedy observed, “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”
William Sloan Coffin offered this challenge: “Diversity may be the hardest thing for a society to live with, and perhaps the most dangerous thing for a society to be without.”
Martin Luther King said, “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
Ronald Reagan once mused: “But there are advantages to being elected President. The day after I was elected, I had my high school grades classified Top Secret.”
Bill Clinton commented: “We all do better when we work together. Our differences do matter, but our common humanity matters more.”
George W. Bush observed, “America has never been united by blood or birth or soil. We are bound by ideals that move us beyond our backgrounds, lift us above our interests and teach us what it means to be citizens.”
Will Rogers said, “Ancient Rome declined because it had a Senate, now what’s going to happen to us with both a House and a Senate?”
Barack Obama offered this challenge: “We, the People, recognize that we have responsibilities as well as rights; that our destinies are bound together; that a freedom which only asks what’s in it for me, a freedom without a commitment to others, a freedom without love or charity or duty or patriotism, is unworthy of our founding ideals, and those who died in their defense.”
Will Rogers quipped, “About all I can say for the United States Senate is that it opens with a prayer and closes with an investigation.”
Ronald Reagan wisely observed, “The ultimate determinant in the struggle now going on for the world will not be bombs and rockets but a test of wills and ideas – a trial of spiritual resolve: the values we hold, the beliefs we cherish and the ideals to which we are dedicated.”
Peter Gomes provided this perspective: “Spiritual freedom, like political freedom, is never sufficient unto itself. Spiritual freedom, like political freedom, exists only to allow the pursuit of what freedom allows: fellowship, respect for self, regard for neighbor, love for God, a community and fellowship and enterprise against which there is no law, and without which there cannot be any law worth having.”
And finally, Jesus Christ made the choice clear: “Give therefore to the emperor the things that are the emperor’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”