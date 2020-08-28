The term “home cooking” tends to evoke pleasant memories for many folks. It calls to mind times spent with family around the supper table enjoying favorite foods. Growing up, my mom treated us to some great meals. While she could prepare “fancy” dishes, the fare that I recall with great fondness included such items as string beans, creamed corn, fried okra, salmon croquettes, cornbread, and black bottom pie.
Later, I was blessed to marry a person who is also a great cook. And while she can compete with anyone in the area of basic southern recipes, she has also introduced me to a variety of other dishes. So in addition to her cabbage and cornbread, black-eyed peas, meatloaf, and pecan pie, she has broadened my taste considerably, including a variety of shrimp combinations, a hearty chicken gumbo, a potato casserole to die for, and creamy Italian coconut cake.
Beyond my ancestral and marital home culinary pleasures, I’ve had the good fortune to be exposed to additional memorable dietary experiences, such as a steaming plate of chitlins (known formally as chitterlings), a St. Louis-style pizza, a Boston Rueben sandwich, Canadian black bear roast, south Louisiana boudin, English beef tongue, and Scottish haggis. Admittedly, a couple of these delicacies were enjoyed by yours truly only once, but I still look back on those meals with fondness because of the adventures they represented.
I mention these as a juxtaposition to the basic “cake” and water that Elijah was encouraged by an angel to eat and drink in 1 Kings 19. As I mentioned in my first column in this space, the angel admonished the prophet that the journey would be too much for him without that nourishment. And the reason for my invoking that story was to emphasize the reality that our bodies as well as our souls must receive regular sustenance.
Sometimes the physical food we crave is just some good ole home cooking, something basic but delicious that we associate with our early years. Other times, our palate desires cuisine that is a bit more sophisticated. And when we are willing to be adventuresome, we find that there is a veritable smorgasbord of dietary delights to sustain our bodies.
Likewise, spiritual nourishment can be found in a number of places. Scripture is always a reliable and enriching source to which we can look with confidence. But there is inspiration to be found elsewhere as well. I have found devotional materials along with the works of religious writers to provide just the “soul food” I need at times. And history, biography, and literature are also potent sources of protein for our hearts and minds. It just takes having an appetite for spiritual sustenance that may come to us in different forms.
As I conclude this column series, my prayer is that you continue to be open to trying new dishes–new sources of inspiration wherever they may be found. Because it is only with that nourishment that you will have the necessary strength for the journey.