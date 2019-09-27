Today, I want to share an interesting page from church history about Thomas Cranmer, an English priest during the Protestant Reformation. His was a time when, because of Henry VIII’s problems with the papacy, the church in England was becoming the Church of England within a country that was becoming increasingly Protestant.
Cranmer was dedicated to seeing that there were English Bibles in every church, thus replacing the Latin Bibles. But his greatest contribution was the Book of Common Prayer by which the Catholic liturgy was replaced with English services. Cranmer was largely responsible for compiling this prayer book, and while he drew on various liturgies in existence at the time, he also wrote many of the prayers in this new prayer book. A number of its prayers were adopted by many Protestant denominations. One in particular was the well-known prayer of confession that begins with the line, “Almighty and most merciful Father, we have erred, and strayed from thy ways like lost sheep.”
By the time Henry died, Cranmer had become an ardent Protestant. Subsequently, the English throne was filled by Mary (the daughter of Henry and Catherine of Aragon). As a devout Catholic, Mary became known as “Bloody Mary” because of her violent efforts to purge England of Protestantism.
Mary ordered Cranmer arrested and jailed for his support of the Protestant movement. He remained in prison for two years and throughout this time, Mary attempted to get him to recant his Protestant beliefs. After having been forced to witness the gruesome deaths – by burning at the stake – of two of his fellow Protestant bishops, Hugh Latimer and Nicholas Ridley, Cranmer signed a statement recanting his Protestant profession of faith. While this was a great victory for Mary, she was not satisfied and ordered him to be burned at the stake anyway.
On the day of his execution, when Cranmer was brought to the fire that would take his life and as the flames grew around him, he is said to have thrust his right hand into the heart of the fire saying the part of him that was guilty of the most shameful sin should burn first. He was referring to his signing of the letter recanting his faith. But this was the same hand that had penned the prayer of confession I mentioned earlier. His dying words were, “Lord Jesus, receive my spirit ... I see the heavens open and Jesus standing at the right hand of God.”
Thomas Cranmer was like the rest of us in that he erred and strayed like a lost sheep. But also like faithful believers, Cranmer relied on God’s mercy and grace and received forgiveness of his sin. Like all of the faithful, Cranmer’s relationship with God triumphed over the failures of which he was guilty. His hand penned inspiring prayers as well as recantations of Protestantism, but his faith survived it all.